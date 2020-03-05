Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
Web Desk
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
Share

KARACHI - Chakkar will be Nawaz’s fourth movie, after Wrong No, its sequel, & Mehrunisa V Lub U. Earlier the cast was finalized with Feroze Khan and Mawra Hocane, but there has been a change. Ahsan Khan has been cast to play the lead, as Feroze Khan drops out.

The actor confirmed this in an interview, saying: I was always Nida and Yasir’s [Nawaz] first choice for the lead. Nida had asked me if I was interested in playing the lead when she and Yasir came on my show months ago. [The husband and wife duo] gave off good vibes.

We haven’t heard from Mawra yet, about whether she is still playing the female lead or not. Ahsan will be playing the character of Kabir in this Yasir Nawaz directorial.

Chakkar is a thriller/murder mystery. The release date and other details about the film haven’t been shared yet.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates. 

More From This Category
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child ...
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ahsan Khan joins the cast of Chakkar
02:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Dance video of Saba Qamar on Bollywood song Nagin ...
01:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
No Time to Die :Release delayed due to ...
01:26 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Ushna Shah asks Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar to realise ...
12:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2020
Meghan Markle all set to make Hollywood comeback ...
12:38 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom
03:46 PM | 5 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr