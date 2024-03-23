Pakistan-Singapore creators make history with first AI-generated web series on Prophet Muhammad

KARACHI – Content creators and producers from Pakistan and Singapore have created the first-ever Artificial Intelligence-generated web series on Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

The web series titled “Muhammad - The Mercy for the Multiverse” depicts Prophet Muhammad PBUH's life, explores pre-prophethood milestones, post-revelation challenges, and the compassionate essence.

Qalbox, global Muslim entertainment streaming service available in the Muslim Pro app, and Qur’anscape, an online platform for spiritual education, collaborated for the AI-based project.

The global project team from both organization was spread across Singapore, the US, UK and Pakistan, while most of the technical work was carries out in Pakistan.

The web series has been produced by Pakistan’s Abbas Arslan, who is the chief executive officer of Qur’anscape while the screen-writer is Fatimah Sattar, who hails from Lahore.

Lahore-based Emad Khalid, Prompt Media Lab co-founder, is the director of the web series, while the executive producer of the series is Junaidah Bte Said Khan, who is the Singapore-based head of Qalbox.

Producer Arslan told Arab News the aim of creating the web series was to transcend the “traditional constraints of cost, time, and conceptualization” by using AI.

Director Emad Khalid from Prompt Media Lab also described the challenges they faced while creating the series.

“As Muslims, we bear the great responsibility of ensuring that our representation is both authentic and meticulously researched,” said Khalid.

Qalbox by MuslimPro has released two out 10 episodes of the AI-generated series while the remaining will be available during ongoing holy month of Ramadan.