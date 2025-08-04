Google will now guess users’ age using browsing data

NEW YORK – Google has planned to roll out a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered system designed to estimate users’ ages using their browsing activity.

Reports said the initiative is aimed at enhancing online safety and it will initially be launched in the European Union.

The system will not rely solely on information users provide. Instead, it will analyze a variety of signals and metadata to accurately assess user age — even for those who have not explicitly disclosed it.

The move is part of a broader compliance effort with EU digital safety regulations, which require tech platforms to implement measures that protect minors from harmful content, particularly on platforms like YouTube and Google Search.

While Google asserts that the update aligns with regulatory standards and will help keep younger users safe, privacy advocates have expressed concern.

Critics warn the system could make inaccurate assumptions and question the transparency of the process, particularly around obtaining user consent.

Experts also note that this technology could limit content based on algorithm-driven assumptions about a user’s age, raising further questions in the ongoing global conversation about digital privacy, content moderation, and online censorship.