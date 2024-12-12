WhatsApp, other Meta Apps, including Facebook, Insta back online after global outage

ISLAMABAD – Meta platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are working normal after late night global outage on Wednesday.

The tech giant Meta apologized for disruption, updating users who were unable to communicate on these platforms last night. Internet watchdog Downdetector reported thousands of reports about WhatsApp and IG outages.

Reports in international media said users in Asia, Europe, UK and US faced the outage due to technical issue while the company assured users that services were returning to normal after three hours. “Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there – just doing some last checks,” Meta said in an update on X.

Users started having glitches around 11:00pm Pakistani time, and thousands took to other sites including X, Reddit to post outage.

In a recent post, Meta said “And we’re back, happy chatting!”.

The recent glitch comes after 2021 outage when Facebook and other social services went down for more than 6 hours, causing widespread disruption.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has over 2 billion monthly active users across the globe, making it one of the most popular messaging platforms. Facebook remains among top social networks with more than 3 billion monthly active users while, Instagram has around 2 billion monthly active users.