Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

WhatsApp, other Meta Apps, including Facebook, Insta back online after global outage

Whatsapp Other Meta Apps Including Facebook Insta Back Online After Global Outage

ISLAMABAD – Meta platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are working normal after late night global outage on Wednesday.

The tech giant Meta apologized for disruption, updating users who were unable to communicate on these platforms last night. Internet watchdog Downdetector reported thousands of reports about WhatsApp and IG outages.

Reports in international media said users in Asia, Europe, UK and US faced the outage due to technical issue while the company assured users that services were returning to normal after three hours. “Thanks for bearing with us! We’re 99% of the way there – just doing some last checks,” Meta said in an update on X.

Users started having glitches around 11:00pm Pakistani time, and thousands took to other sites including X, Reddit to post outage.

In a recent post, Meta said “And we’re back, happy chatting!”.

The recent glitch comes after 2021 outage when Facebook and other social services went down for more than 6 hours, causing widespread disruption.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has over 2 billion monthly active users across the globe, making it one of the most popular messaging platforms. Facebook remains among top social networks with more than 3 billion monthly active users while, Instagram has around 2 billion monthly active users.

WhatsApp, Facebook among Meta Apps disrupted in Pakistan in major outage

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.3
Euro EUR 290.25 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.15 355.65
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.75 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.25 905.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.75 209.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.13 25.43
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
Let me know if  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search