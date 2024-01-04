Search

Technology

261 startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in 2023

06:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
261 startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in 2023

LAHORE – A total of 261 Startups have graduated under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of the National Incubation Centers (NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), from January 2023 to December 2023. This was told during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 87 startups of the NEP NICs initiative graduated from Punjab, 64 from Sindh, 20 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 39 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 from Balochistan 20 from Gilgit Baltistan.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs was to democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry and promote economic growth in Pakistan. “The incubation program is tailored to the needs of early-stage startups and runs on a zero-equity model,” he added.

In partnership with public universities, as many as 13 tech incubation centres have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free-of-cost workspace, mentorship, networking opportunities, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for six months.

Facebook Comments

Technology

02:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

DevFest Lahore 2023 ignites Pakistan's Developers Landscape with ...

03:30 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Thaiger Uppercut 2023 Tekken 7 champion ...

04:57 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

PITB participates in National Workshop for Pakistan Animal ...

06:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2023

Synite Digital Pakistan wins four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious ...

12:42 PM | 23 Oct, 2023

Pakistani Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash bags another triumph, winning ...

05:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Arzish Azam highlights Pakistan's entrepreneurship & investment ...

Technology

05:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Haier's 1.1 New Year Sale

06:11 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Pushing boundaries and shaping future: vivo's commitment to ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:18 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

New Jersey imam shot dead outside mosque

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: