261 startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in 2023

LAHORE – A total of 261 Startups have graduated under the National Expansion Plan (NEP) of the National Incubation Centers (NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), from January 2023 to December 2023. This was told during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).
The participants of the meeting were apprised that 87 startups of the NEP NICs initiative graduated from Punjab, 64 from Sindh, 20 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 39 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 from Balochistan 20 from Gilgit Baltistan.
In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs was to democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry and promote economic growth in Pakistan. “The incubation program is tailored to the needs of early-stage startups and runs on a zero-equity model,” he added.
In partnership with public universities, as many as 13 tech incubation centres have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free-of-cost workspace, mentorship, networking opportunities, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for six months.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.
On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308.5
|311.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|750.01
|758.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.45
|41.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.95
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.95
|925.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.57
|178.57
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.5
|740.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|334.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Karachi
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Quetta
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Attock
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Multan
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,000
|PKR 2,520
