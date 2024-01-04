Pakistan to screen 2% of inbound travellers for the new COVID-19 variant

According to an official notification distributed on Wednesday, the government agreed earlier this week to test two percent of arriving passengers in order to take the required precautions against the spread of a new coronavirus variant, JN-1.

Pakistan encountered several difficulties and stages during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, the virus spread quickly throughout the nation, putting pressure on the healthcare system and necessitating stringent lockdowns. Pakistan did, however, employ successful strategies, including public awareness campaigns, mass testing, and smart lockdowns, in spite of its low resources.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nation's pandemic response organisation, stated in a notice pertaining to its most recent meeting on January 2 that it was "vigilantly observing the situation" in other nations that had seen an increase in viral infection cases.

"In this regard, the NCOC decided to implement 2% screening of all travellers passing through all Points of Entry (PoEs), maintain strict vigilance at all PoEs, and guarantee staff visibility at all times at respective areas for all international travellers," the statement continued.

Pakistan International Airlines, Border Health Services Pakistan, and top Civil Aviation Authority officials were all addressed in the notification.