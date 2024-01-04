India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls

The second Test match between South Africa and India finished in just 642 balls (107 overs), making test cricket history in Cape Town.

The 1932 Test match between Australia and South Africa finished in 656 balls, or 109.2 overs.

After bowling South Africa out for 176 in the second innings, India levelled the two-match series by reaching the target of 78 in just 12 overs.

In Centurion, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and thirty-two runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian opener, seized early control of the game, hitting 28 runs off of 23 deliveries in pursuit of a small mark on a difficult surface. However, he was caught on the boundary by Nandre Burger.

Siraj was instrumental in India's triumph, taking six for fifteen against South Africa before the latter collapsed to 55 all out on Wednesday before lunch.

On the opening day, twenty-three wickets fell.