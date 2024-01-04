Search

Sports

India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls

Web Desk
08:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2024
India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls
Source: ICC

The second Test match between South Africa and India finished in just 642 balls (107 overs), making test cricket history in Cape Town.

The 1932 Test match between Australia and South Africa finished in 656 balls, or 109.2 overs.

After bowling South Africa out for 176 in the second innings, India levelled the two-match series by reaching the target of 78 in just 12 overs. 

In Centurion, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and thirty-two runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Indian opener, seized early control of the game, hitting 28 runs off of 23 deliveries in pursuit of a small mark on a difficult surface. However, he was caught on the boundary by Nandre Burger.

Siraj was instrumental in India's triumph, taking six for fifteen against South Africa before the latter collapsed to 55 all out on Wednesday before lunch.

On the opening day, twenty-three wickets fell.

India set an undesirable record by losing six wickets for 0 runs

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

05:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Pakistan likely to face India on June 9 in T20 World Cup 2024

09:40 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

PAKvAUS Australia at 116-2 as rain spoils day two of final Pakistan ...

12:04 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Free platforms for Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming

10:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

India set an undesirable record by losing six wickets for 0 runs

09:24 AM | 3 Jan, 2024

Rizwan, Jamal aid Pakistan to score 313 against Australia in Final ...

10:49 AM | 2 Jan, 2024

Saim Ayub in, Imam, Shaheen out as Pakistan announce squad for third ...

Sports

09:35 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Pakistan cricket team visits prime minister of Australia in Sydney

08:49 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Pakistan-born UAE batsman creates history

08:07 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

PHF announces Olympic Qualifiers squad under Imad Butt's captaincy

12:10 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

New Zealand announce strong squad for Pakistan T20I series

Advertisement

Latest

08:58 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi's wedding preparations in full swing

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 4 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 4th January 2024

Forex

Rupee gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 4 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Thursday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 283.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308.5 for buying and 311.5 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 308.5 311.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.01 758.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.45 41.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.95 925.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.19 61.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.57 178.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.47 27.77
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 740.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.45 78.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 27.97 28.27
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 334.89
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan move down in line with global prices; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan moved down in local market after drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 4 January 2024

On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs220,000 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,615. 

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,200, 21 karat rate at Rs192,060 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,625 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices stand at $2046, moving down by $13.50 on Thursday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 220,000 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: