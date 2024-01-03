India set an undesirable record by losing six wickets for 0 runs

With an incredible 20 wickets falling in the first two days of the second Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town, the pacers were the main players on the pitch.
When India first took over, South Africa was bowled out for just 55 runs. But the Proteas struck back, quickly eliminating the guests for 153.
Amazingly, India finished at 153/4 as their final six wickets fell without adding any runs to the total.
Six wickets falling in a span of just 11 balls is a first for Test cricket and an unusual event in the history of the game. Only four previous occurrences of five wickets falling without a run being scored were noted.
The lowest run margin during the six-wicket collapse had been only one run before. Notably, New Zealand had a similar position in the 1965 Rawalpindi Test, losing six wickets with the gain of just one run.
Prior to this, South Africa's 55 runs was the lowest total in Test history for any side against India.
In the second and final Test of the series against India on Wednesday at Newlands, South Africa captain Dean Elgar chose to bat first.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
