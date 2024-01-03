India set an undesirable record by losing six wickets for 0 runs

With an incredible 20 wickets falling in the first two days of the second Test between South Africa and India in Cape Town, the pacers were the main players on the pitch.

When India first took over, South Africa was bowled out for just 55 runs. But the Proteas struck back, quickly eliminating the guests for 153.

Amazingly, India finished at 153/4 as their final six wickets fell without adding any runs to the total.

Six wickets falling in a span of just 11 balls is a first for Test cricket and an unusual event in the history of the game. Only four previous occurrences of five wickets falling without a run being scored were noted.

The lowest run margin during the six-wicket collapse had been only one run before. Notably, New Zealand had a similar position in the 1965 Rawalpindi Test, losing six wickets with the gain of just one run.

Prior to this, South Africa's 55 runs was the lowest total in Test history for any side against India.

In the second and final Test of the series against India on Wednesday at Newlands, South Africa captain Dean Elgar chose to bat first.