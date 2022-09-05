Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Rizwan hospitalised, to undergo MRI scan today
SHARJAH - Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was shifted to hospital straight from the stadium on Sunday night after Pakistan beat India in nail-biting game.
A superlative half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a 20-ball cameo by Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan to bag methodical five wickets victory over India in the Super-4 match of the ACC T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.
Rizwan overcame a knee injury, which he sustained while keeping wickets, to top-score with a 51-ball 71 and Nawaz slapped six fours and two sixes in a swashbuckling 42 as Pakistan achieved the 182-run target with five wickets and one ball to spare.
Reports said that Rizwan will undergo precautionary MRI scan so medical team could determine the level of his injury ahead of more matches of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.
