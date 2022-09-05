Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Rizwan hospitalised, to undergo MRI scan today

09:41 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Muhammad Rizwan hospitalised, to undergo MRI scan today
Source: @FakharZamanLive (Twitter)
Share

SHARJAH - Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was shifted to hospital straight from the stadium on Sunday night after Pakistan beat India in nail-biting game.

A superlative half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a 20-ball cameo by Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan to bag methodical five wickets victory over India in the Super-4 match of the ACC T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Rizwan overcame a knee injury, which he sustained while keeping wickets, to top-score with a 51-ball 71 and Nawaz slapped six fours and two sixes in a swashbuckling 42 as Pakistan achieved the 182-run target with five wickets and one ball to spare.

Reports said that Rizwan will undergo precautionary MRI scan so medical team could determine the level of his injury ahead of more matches of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. 

PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw ... 09:16 AM | 5 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – A superlative half-century by Mohammad Rizwan and a 20-ball cameo by Mohammad Nawaz earned Pakistan a ...

More From This Category
PCB shares video of Team Green’s ‘raw ...
09:16 AM | 5 Sep, 2022
Pakistan wins three medals on first day of Asian ...
11:12 AM | 4 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in a ...
11:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in ...
10:45 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ahead of ...
06:57 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Shadab Khan dedicates victory over Hong Kong to ...
06:01 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig treats fans with sizzling dance moves in viral BTS video
08:46 PM | 4 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr