Wedding bells ring for Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf

04:09 PM | 2 Nov, 2023
Source: Social media

LAHORE - Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf is all set to tie the knot on November 25. 

A wedding card of the event has gone viral on social media, showing that the Mehndi function will be held on Nov 23.

The barat ceremony of the national cricketer will take place on Nov 25 in Narowal while the Walima event is scheduled for Nov 26 in Phoolnagar.

Earlier this year, the all-rounder got engaged in an intimate ceremony in his hometown Bhai Pheru. The event was attended by close family members and friends. 

It is recalled that Imamul Haq, who is part of the national squad in the ongoing World Cup 2023, is all set to tie the knot during this month. 

The wedding festivities for the left-arm batter will start on November 23 with Qawali night. The nikkah ceremony will take place on Nov 25 while Walima will be held in Lahore on Nov 26.

