Australia, South Africa lock horns for Semi-Final Spot in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

RAWALPINDI – Two powerhouses Australia and South Africa are set to face off in a must-win match of ICC Champions Trophy.

Both teams come into encounter with victories in their opening matches—Australia defeated England, while South Africa overcame Afghanistan. A win today will significantly enhance the chances of either team qualifying for the semi-finals.

Both teams have been gearing up with intense training sessions ahead of this high-stakes contest. South African skipper, Temba Bavuma, is impressed by strong record of Australia in ICC tournaments. He stressed setting a high target if they win the toss in order to put pressure on the Aussies.

On the other hand, Australian batter Alex Carey, speaking in a pre-match press conference, pointed out the high-scoring nature of Pakistan’s pitches and expressed confidence that their winning combination would remain unchanged for today’s match. Australian squad, although missing several key players, is in high spirits after their victory over England.

With Group A’s semifinalists already decided, Group B’s battle intensifies today as Australia and South Africa renew their rivalry in ICC events. Both teams are eager to secure a spot in the semi-finals after their commanding victories in the tournament’s opening round. Australia overcame England, and South Africa edged past Afghanistan, making this clash a crucial one for both sides.

South Africa will be without their powerful batter Heinrich Klaasen, who suffered elbow injury. Key players like Bavuma, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen, who have each made vital contributions with the bat, will be crucial to South Africa’s chances today.

Australia will likely stick with the winning team that triumphed over England. Josh Inglis’ brilliant century in the last match, combined with solid performances from Matthew Short and Alex Carey, will give the Aussies confidence.

Australia vs South Africa Squads

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi