Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United in PSL 9 title showdown today

Rizwan-led Multan Sultans eye Pakistan Super League nine crown as they meet red-hot Islamabad United in a high-voltage title clash in Karachi on Monday,

Sultans, who won the 2021 league, remain impeccable throughout PSL9, and are looking to finish in style. Rizwan's med won seven of their ten league stage matches and then outclassed Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1.

After an exciting month of action-packed games, the extravaganza of PSL 2024 has reached its climax, with fans waiting for final showdown.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, enters final with nail biting thriller triumph against Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C & Wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali

Islamabad United: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (C), Azam Khan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy