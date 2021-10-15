West Indies Cricket confirms women team's tour of Pakistan
Share
The West Indies Cricket has confirmed to send a women’s cricket team to Pakistan before the men’s team’s tour to the South Asian country.
Final discussions are underway between the boards of Pakistan and West Indies regarding the schedule after West Indies confirmed sending women’s cricket team to Pakistan for three ODIs.
The three matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from 8th of next month.
The West Indies women’s team will reach Karachi in first week of next month.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway to start the national team’s training camp in Karachi from 22nd of this month to prepare for the series.
Pakistan cricket team off to UAE for T20 World Cup 01:15 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – The Pakistani T20 World Cup squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, left for Dubai on Friday for the mega ...
-
-
-
- 7 dead as bomb blast targets mosque in Kandahar03:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
- YouTuber Hina Mehmood arrested for hacking and sharing obscene videos ...02:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
-
-
- Shah Rukh Khan's son to stay in jail till Oct 20 as Mumbai court ...11:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021