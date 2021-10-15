YouTuber Hina Mehmood arrested for hacking and sharing obscene videos of women 
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
YouTuber Hina Mehmood arrested for hacking and sharing obscene videos of women 
Share

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a YouTuber Hina Mehmood for hacking social media accounts of a citizen.

Hina Mehhmood is a YouTuber who has been working for the various YouTube channels as a reporter and anchor.

She was arrested on the complaint launched by higher officials of the government.

During an interrogation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), it came to light that she tried to hack the Gmail, Hotmail, Skype, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts of a man and later on she shared a few improper videos from his social media handles to others.

She is also accused for disseminating inappropriate videos from two different WhatsApp numbers and she also used VPN to avoid being scrutinized.

The initial investigations also suggested that the accused has a lot of inappropriate videos of higher government officials.

More From This Category
Man creates Guinness World Record for balancing ...
03:50 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Portal’ to fix ...
12:52 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Pakistan increases power tariff by Rs1.68 per unit
12:30 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Avenfield reference: IHC rejects NAB's plea ...
10:50 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
Noor Mukadam had offered herself for ‘the ...
10:27 AM | 15 Oct, 2021
Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs5.9 per ...
09:52 AM | 15 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat expresses love for Jennifer Lopez 
04:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr