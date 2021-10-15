Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts

Grand and lavish bridal photoshoots with stunning jewels that look right out of a fairytale are clearly fans' favourites.

This time around, Alizeh Shah was spotted playing dress up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck.

Dressed in pink wedding trousseau, the Ehd e Wafa star looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Abdullah PR & Events™️ (@hassanabdullahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photography By Mahad Ur Rehman (@mahadphotographyofficial)

Organised by 'Makeup by Mahnoor Arbab', Shah is dressed to the nines in Tooba Usman. Looking exquisite in a hot pink white ensemble with heavy-laden jewels, the young star is a sight to behold.

Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises of the fashion shoot and loved Shah breathtaking look.

On the work front, Alizeh is all set to share the screen with Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.