New Design for Pakistani Rupee coming soon as SBP picks Final options

KARACHI –Anticipation is building for new currency notes as public awaits official reveal of new Pakistani rupee which is expected after Cabinet approval.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) finalised design for all-new series of banknotes in what is said to be bold shift in country’s monetary identity.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad made the announcement in a press conference in Karachi, where he also revealed that the central bank will keep current interest rate unchanged. But the real headline-grabber was the long-awaited update on the new currency notes.

SBP chief said fresh design marks key leap forward in both aesthetics and security. “The process is underway, and a design has been chosen after careful consideration,” he stated. “We’re now moving toward the next phase, which will begin after the Cabinet’s nod.”

Although the new look has been selected, it remains under wraps for now. Ahmad stressed that any images circulating on social media or shown in the media including those from SBP’s past art competitions and is not actual design.

The new banknotes are expected to feature cutting-edge security features and enhanced durability, bringing Pakistan’s currency in line with global standards.