PM Imran to inaugurate Ehsaas Rashan Riayat disbursements in Islamabad today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the ‘Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme’ to facilitate low-income families in the country’s federal capital today.
A report of state broadcaster said the country’s first-ever targeted commodity subsidies programme is in line with the premier’s vision to provide relief to the masses and target government subsidies.
Prime Minister aide on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr Sania Nishtar will brief him on the salient features of the end-to-end digitised programme – which is said to be the first of its kind worldwide.
The initiative under the welfare state program will effectively lower prices by 30 per cent for essential commodities including wheat flour, cooking oil or ghee and pulses.
The programme will disburse Rs106 billion in subsidies to 20 million eligible families this year, and 130 million people are expected to benefit, per report.
The report also mentioned that around 19.5 million potential beneficiaries have been registered and are currently being verified whereas 0.52 million beneficiaries have already been informed about their eligibility.
On the other hand, 117,000 plus Kiryana retailers have also been registered and are currently being verified and around 2,300 of them are ready to disburse the subsidy.
PTI govt plans to launch Ehsaas Petrol Card for ... 10:43 AM | 28 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government plans to launch Ehsaas Petrol Card for motorcyclists to enable them to buy ...
National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been mandated to execute the programme. The commodity subsidy will be disbursed through a network of government-run utility stores as well as NBP-enabled Kiryana stores.
Imran Khan-led government and all participating federating units are sharing the budget in the proportion of 35/65.
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars to face injury-hit Islamabad United today – ...11:44 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran to inaugurate Ehsaas Rashan Riayat disbursements in ...11:19 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani journalist names singer Ali Noor as ‘predator’ for ...10:49 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Environment agency goes after two more restaurants in Margalla Hills10:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan, Belgium agree to enhance defence cooperation09:48 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar goes viral with incredible workout video07:43 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Movie inspired by gay Indian army officer blocked by defence ministry07:08 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022