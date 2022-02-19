Grenade attack at Peshawar police station wounds 3 cops
Share
PESHAWAR – Three police personnel suffered injuries as two hand grenades were hurled at Peshawar’s Phando police station early Saturday morning.
Reports in local media quoting police officials said an unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth hurled two hand grenades at the police station and managed to escape.
Three cops suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility. Later, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and collected evidence.
In CCTV footage of the incident, a man can be seen hurling hand grenades from outside the police station. A police official said that the police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence.
Grenade attack leaves two cops among 17 injured ... 09:52 AM | 31 Jan, 2022
QUETTA – At least 17 persons including two police personnel suffered injuries in a hand grenade explosion at ...
Local cops also approached the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further probe into the terror incident.
Top military leadership briefed on recent terror ... 06:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership was given a comprehensive briefing on the security ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan likely to hike electricity price by Rs6.10 per unit02:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- 'Politicisation' at FATF can only keep Pakistan on grey list, says FO ...02:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Sending Salam, good morning messages to unknown women constitutes ...01:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Is PM Imran Khan's popularity waning amid rising inflation in ...01:09 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Grenade attack at Peshawar police station wounds 3 cops12:47 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar goes viral with incredible workout video07:43 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Zarnish Khan praises Maryam Nawaz's fashion sense09:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- Movie inspired by gay Indian army officer blocked by defence ministry07:08 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022