Grenade attack at Peshawar police station wounds 3 cops
Web Desk
12:47 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Grenade attack at Peshawar police station wounds 3 cops
Share

PESHAWAR – Three police personnel suffered injuries as two hand grenades were hurled at Peshawar’s Phando police station early Saturday morning.

Reports in local media quoting police officials said an unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth hurled two hand grenades at the police station and managed to escape.

Three cops suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility. Later, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

In CCTV footage of the incident, a man can be seen hurling hand grenades from outside the police station. A police official said that the police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Grenade attack leaves two cops among 17 injured ... 09:52 AM | 31 Jan, 2022

QUETTA – At least 17 persons including two police personnel suffered injuries in a hand grenade explosion at ...

Local cops also approached the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further probe into the terror incident.

Top military leadership briefed on recent terror ... 06:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military leadership was given a comprehensive briefing on the security ...

More From This Category
Pakistan likely to hike electricity price by ...
02:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Sending Salam, good morning messages to unknown ...
01:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
'Politicisation' at FATF can only keep Pakistan ...
02:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Is PM Imran Khan's popularity waning amid rising ...
01:09 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
PM Imran to inaugurate Ehsaas Rashan Riayat ...
11:19 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistani journalist names singer Ali Noor as ...
10:49 AM | 19 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani journalist names singer Ali Noor as ‘predator’ for ‘sexual harassment’
10:49 AM | 19 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr