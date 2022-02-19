Grenade attack at Peshawar police station wounds 3 cops

PESHAWAR – Three police personnel suffered injuries as two hand grenades were hurled at Peshawar’s Phando police station early Saturday morning.

Reports in local media quoting police officials said an unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth hurled two hand grenades at the police station and managed to escape.

Three cops suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby medical facility. Later, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and collected evidence.

In CCTV footage of the incident, a man can be seen hurling hand grenades from outside the police station. A police official said that the police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence.

Local cops also approached the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further probe into the terror incident.