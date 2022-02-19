Is PM Imran Khan's popularity waning amid rising inflation in Pakistan?

LAHORE – The cricketer-turned-politician and current Prime Minister Imran Khan was said to be a populist among the masses however skyrocketing inflation and tumbling currency belie Khan’s promises to end instability and mainstream politics.

A recent survey by Gallup Pakistan revealed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif may be out of politics but the former three-time premier outclassed Khan in popularity ratings in more than one province.

Sharif, who has been living in Britain in self-exile ever since he was allowed by a court to leave the country for medical treatment, is leading in popularity ratings across Punjab,58 percent KP, 46 percent, and Sindh, 51 percent.

On the other hand, there was a noticeable drop in the popularity of Imran Khan who ranked second in popularity in KPK with 46pc and third with 33pc popularity in Sindh and most populated region Punjab.

The findings of a Gallup Pakistan opinion survey conducted from December 22 to January 31, soliciting views of thousands from across the country.

This is said to be the first time that the popularity of the deposed PM rose after Dec 2018 and in contrast, the popularity of Imran Khan, which once rose to 51pc, has now dropped to 33 percent.

In Sindh, the pollster recorded 51 percent popularity for Nawaz Sharif, 41 percent for Leader of the opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto secured 37 percent, and Imran Khan dropped to 33pc, while Asif Ali Zardari managed 31 percent.

As the popularity of the Pakistani premier is waning in the latest poll, opposition leaders have formed a committee to move a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Punjab province.

The opposition alliance is also smoothing out a strategy to bring an in-house change this month to oust the Imran Khan-led government.