'Politicisation' at #FATF can only keep #Pakistan on grey list, says FO spox

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has fully complied with the action plan given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to exit its grey list, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said, adding that only “politicization” by some member states of the global watchdog can create hurdles.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list by the Paris-based FATF in June 2018 and the country has since been making efforts to comply with conditions laid by the international forum.

In June last year, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer while announcing the decision at the culmination of the five-day plenary session said, “Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 measures” to curb money laundering and terror financing.

FATF also laid down seven additional conditions =to be implemented along with the original 27 points to exit the grey list.

FO spokesperson in weekly briefing on Friday said, “We have fully completed all conditions and hope for positive outcome”.

But, the political consideration by some FATF members remains a problem, he said, adding: “Pakistan is an important country and fully aware of how to protect our interest”.

Pakistan has been pointing out that India is lobbying against it in FATF.

Last July, Indian Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar admitted that Pakistan is on the grey list due to New Delhi’s efforts.

“Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list," Jaishankar had said while addressing an event.

Reacting to the remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) hit out at India over Jaishankar’s remarks, saying India is playing a negative role at the global financial watchdog.

"Pakistan has always been highlighting to the international community the politicisation of FATF and undermining of its processes by India,” the foreign office said. “The recent Indian statement is just further corroboration of its continued efforts to use an important technical forum for its narrow political designs against Pakistan.”

The next session of the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog is scheduled to be held in April this year.