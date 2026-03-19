Alert issued for iPhone users in Pakistan amid cyberattacks

ISLAMABAD – The National Computer Emergency Response Team (NAT-CERT) has issued a cybersecurity advisory for iPhone users to help protect against cyberattacks.

The advisory highlighted the importance of taking precautionary measures and maintaining strong security to safeguard devices.

It warned against using outdated iOS versions and recommends updating to the latest iOS and enabling Lockdown Mode for enhanced protection.

Users are advised to set strong passcodes, enable two-factor authentication for their Apple ID, and verify links before clicking. NAT-CERT also urges reporting any suspicious online activity immediately.

Additional recommendations include avoiding unknown links, refraining from installing unfamiliar VPNs or profiles, and steering clear of unsecured Wi-Fi networks.