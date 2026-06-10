Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 10 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan recovered, tracking a jump in international bullion market and breaking the downward trend seen over recent trading sessions.
On Tuesday, price of gold remained at Rs455,063 while price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,547 to settle at Rs389,534.
24K Gold Rates Today
|Commodity
|New Price
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs455,063
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs389,534
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Rs7,314
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,326.27
21Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold (Rs)
|21K Gold (Rs)
|18K Gold (Rs)
|Per Tola
|412,041
|393,312
|337,125
|Per 1 Gram
|35,326
|33,720
|28,903
|Per 10 Grams
|353,265
|337,207
|289,035
|Per Ounce
|1,001,261
|955,749
|819,213
In the global market, gold gained $28.29 per ounce and was quoted at $4,326.27 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices also moved up alongside gold. The price of silver surged by Rs141 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,314.
Gold Prices in Pakistan lose over Rs15,000 in Value in Last 2 Sessions; Check New Rates