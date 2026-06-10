Gold, Silver Price in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24 Karat Per Tola Gold Rates – 10 June 2026

Gold prices in Pakistan recovered, tracking a jump in international bullion market and breaking the downward trend seen over recent trading sessions.

On Tuesday, price of gold remained at Rs455,063 while price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,547 to settle at Rs389,534.

24K Gold Rates Today

Commodity New Price Gold (Per Tola) Rs455,063 Gold (10 Grams) Rs389,534 Silver (Per Tola) Rs7,314 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,326.27

21Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold (Rs) 21K Gold (Rs) 18K Gold (Rs) Per Tola 412,041 393,312 337,125 Per 1 Gram 35,326 33,720 28,903 Per 10 Grams 353,265 337,207 289,035 Per Ounce 1,001,261 955,749 819,213

In the global market, gold gained $28.29 per ounce and was quoted at $4,326.27 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices also moved up alongside gold. The price of silver surged by Rs141 per tola, taking the local rate to Rs7,314.