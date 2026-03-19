Eidul-Fitr 2026 being celebrated in parts of Peshawar today despite no official sighting of moon

PESHAWAR – Eid ul-Fitr is reportedly being celebrated in Safed Sang area on the outskirts of Peshawar ahead of the official announcement, sparking new debate as there was no officials sighting of moon.

19th March marks 29th Ramadan in Pakistan, while a key meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to be held today in Islamabad to sight the Shawwal moon. All preparations for the meeting have been completed, and the nation is awaiting the official announcement regarding the Eid date.

Several clips surfaced online, saying Eid prayers were performed locally in Safed Sang after reports that the Shawwal moon had been sighted at a local level. The video shows large number of people participating in the Eid prayers, followed by residents exchanging greetings and celebrating the occasion with enthusiasm.

This claim has not yet been independently verified through reliable sources, raising questions about the authenticity of the local sighting.

It is also worth noting that Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries announced yesterday that the Shawwal moon was not sighted, and Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, in those countries.