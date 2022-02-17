Maryam Nawaz calls for taking 'risk' of no-trust motion against PM Imran

05:50 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Maryam Nawaz calls for taking 'risk' of no-trust motion against PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the opposition must go with its plan to table no-confidence motion against the PTI government despite risks.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman, earlier this month, announced the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also said the opposition alliance would also contact the government's allies and take them on board to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring a no-trust motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court after attending hearing in the Avenfield apartments case, Maryam Nawaz hoped that the opposition will succeed against the government as Imran Khan is on his last legs.

She said that public will blame the opposition if failed to take a united stand against the PTI government, adding: “We have to go back to public during elections”.

Maryam also shared her view about media reports about a rift between PM Imran and his wife, saying the premier should treat all women equally and set same standards in this regard.

“What respect the prime minister wants for his wife should also have been given to late Kulsoom Nawaz when she was fighting for her life at a hospital,” she highlighted, adding that some workers of the PTI had broken into the hospital just to take photo of ailing Kulsoom.  

Talking about the treatment meted out a media personality Mohsin Baig, he said that the prime minister should learn to face criticism. 

PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against ... 10:35 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday evening the opposition ...

More From This Category
Kashmala Amjad becomes Pakistan’s first woman ...
07:09 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Scholarship Complaint Portal ...
06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Pakistan confers its prestigious civilian award ...
03:33 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
'No option for US but to work with Pakistan,' ...
01:43 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer says ‘Noor Mukadam ...
12:44 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
PM Imran set for 'significant' changes to cabinet ...
02:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonam Kapoor expressed love for her husband from ‘Lahore’
06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr