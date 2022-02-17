Maryam Nawaz calls for taking 'risk' of no-trust motion against PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that the opposition must go with its plan to table no-confidence motion against the PTI government despite risks.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman, earlier this month, announced the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also said the opposition alliance would also contact the government's allies and take them on board to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring a no-trust motion to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court after attending hearing in the Avenfield apartments case, Maryam Nawaz hoped that the opposition will succeed against the government as Imran Khan is on his last legs.
She said that public will blame the opposition if failed to take a united stand against the PTI government, adding: “We have to go back to public during elections”.
Maryam also shared her view about media reports about a rift between PM Imran and his wife, saying the premier should treat all women equally and set same standards in this regard.
“What respect the prime minister wants for his wife should also have been given to late Kulsoom Nawaz when she was fighting for her life at a hospital,” she highlighted, adding that some workers of the PTI had broken into the hospital just to take photo of ailing Kulsoom.
Talking about the treatment meted out a media personality Mohsin Baig, he said that the prime minister should learn to face criticism.
