Shehbaz meets Zardari as Nawaz hints at forming PML-N led coalition govt

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 10 Feb, 2024
Shehbaz meets Zardari as Nawaz hints at forming PML-N led coalition govt

Pakistan conducted its closely watched elections on February 8, with Imran Khan in prison but candidates of his party PTI are in lead in polls, ahead of two major parties who are now looking to form a coalition government.

As top guns are meeting to form a coalition government, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Asif Zardari hours after Nawaz Sharif said he willl form coalition government with allies.

Reports in local media said the country's former premier and top PPP leader met at the house of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting, per reports.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday claimed that his party had emerged “single-largest party” in general election 2024 and invited all winning candidates and political parties to sit down and form a coalition government to drive Pakistan out of current crises. 

In what is being dubbed as his winning speech despite PML-N trailing PTI-backed candidates, the former prime minister tasked his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar with holding meetings with leadership of PPP, MQM and other political parties to find a coomon ground. 

“We have to sit together for the betterment of Pakistan,” he stressed, adding that all politicians, parliament and armed forces should play their role for the prosperity of the country.

His party has so far secured 63 National Assembly seats, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results. 

Independent candidates are leading with 91 seats while PPP is at the third spot with 48 seats.

Nawaz Sharif further said that his party had also secured majority in Punjab. "We will serve you in Center and Punjab."

"Pakistan cannot afford any mess at this juncture. We have sit together to address the problems."

On the other hand, PTI has ruled out forming coalition government with PML-N and PPP.

Web Desk

