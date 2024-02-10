Pakistani forces kill Balochistan bombings mastermind in intelligence based operation

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan's southwestern region Balochistan faced multiple attacks on election eve and polling day and now mastermind behind deadly blasts was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Qila Saifullah district.

A statement issued by Pakistan Army said security forces killed the mastermind of recent bombings in Qilla Saifullah and Pishin a couple of days ago in an intelligence-based operation on Friday.

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of high profile terrorist. Armed forces and militants exchanged gun fire during terrorist Abdul Shakoor, aka Nauman and Abu Hamza Khurasani was killed during the operation.

The dead militant was mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

ISPR said high-value target was planning on committing further acts of terrorism.

He also planned to conduct high profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which have been successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by security forces and the intelligence agencies.

Pakistani security forces are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, ISPR said.