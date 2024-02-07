JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack in Balochistan

QUETTA – A central leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah survived gun attack in southwestern Pakistan, just a day ahead of general elections.
According to the police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Hafiz Hamdullah's car near the Mezai Adda of Balochistan's Chaman. Hafiz Hamdullah remained unharmed from the attack, while the attackers fled after encountering retaliatory gunfire from his guards.
Hafiz Hamdullah was on his way from Chaman to Quetta at the time of the incident.
Earlier on the same day, two separate bomb blasts targeted the offices of candidates running in the February 8 general elections in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of Balochistan. These attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people and left over 30 others injured.
One of the targeted election offices belonged to Maulana Abdul Wasay, another JUI-F leader, in Killa Abdullah.
The explosion occurred while people had gathered for a meeting at the office. However, Maulana Abdul Wasay, who is a JUI-F candidate from PB-3, was not present at the meeting during the blast.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
