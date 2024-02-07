JUI-F's Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack in Balochistan

QUETTA – A central leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Hafiz Hamdullah survived gun attack in southwestern Pakistan, just a day ahead of general elections.

According to the police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Hafiz Hamdullah's car near the Mezai Adda of Balochistan's Chaman. Hafiz Hamdullah remained unharmed from the attack, while the attackers fled after encountering retaliatory gunfire from his guards.

Hafiz Hamdullah was on his way from Chaman to Quetta at the time of the incident.

Earlier on the same day, two separate bomb blasts targeted the offices of candidates running in the February 8 general elections in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of Balochistan. These attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people and left over 30 others injured.

One of the targeted election offices belonged to Maulana Abdul Wasay, another JUI-F leader, in Killa Abdullah.

The explosion occurred while people had gathered for a meeting at the office. However, Maulana Abdul Wasay, who is a JUI-F candidate from PB-3, was not present at the meeting during the blast.