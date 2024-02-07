Search

Pakistan

10 dead, dozen injured as another blast rocks JUI-F office in Qila Saifullah

Web Desk
01:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
10 dead, dozen injured as another blast rocks JUI-F office in Qila Saifullah
Source: File Photo

Two separate blasts occurred in Balochistan's Pishin, and Qila Saifullah killed over dozen people, a day before the elections.

After the Pishin explosion, another rocked office of JUI-F in Qila Saifullah. At least 5 people are reported to be dead while several are wounded. 

Law enforcement officials and rescuers rushed to the site and emergency has been declared in southwestern region amid back-to-back blasts.

PPP, JUI and other political parties condemned the blast in Balochistan, expressing regret over the loss of human lives.

Politicians also offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

More to follow...
 
 
 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:43 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: At least 15 dead in blast outside candidate's office ...

10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

11:07 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Another book authored by Arif Anees unveiled in Lahore

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

10:53 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

PPP election candidate Zulfiqar Shah injured in Mirpurkhas gun ...

01:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Two injured as police officer's car comes under attack in Waziristan

Pakistan

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

05:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Top general inaugurates Pakistan’s Pavilion at World Defence Show

02:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

PTI supporters heckle Supreme Court judge Athar Minallah in London ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

10 dead, dozen injured as another blast rocks JUI-F office in Qila Saifullah

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: