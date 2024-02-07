10 dead, dozen injured as another blast rocks JUI-F office in Qila Saifullah

Two separate blasts occurred in Balochistan's Pishin, and Qila Saifullah killed over dozen people, a day before the elections.

After the Pishin explosion, another rocked office of JUI-F in Qila Saifullah. At least 5 people are reported to be dead while several are wounded.

Law enforcement officials and rescuers rushed to the site and emergency has been declared in southwestern region amid back-to-back blasts.

PPP, JUI and other political parties condemned the blast in Balochistan, expressing regret over the loss of human lives.

Politicians also offered condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

