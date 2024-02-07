Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

Election Commission of Pakistan will issue Voter Slips for Election 2024. You will be able to create and download a Voter Slip for 2024 election.
With one day remaining in polls, the first step is to acquire basic information needed to exercise vote. ECP in collaboration with NADRA will help masses to get information in SMS service to check registration status.
Pakistanis can get all the required information by entering ID card and sending text message to 8300.
The automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.
You need to write down information on paper and voter slip for election 2024 is ready.
ECP, Pakistan's electoral watchdog, offers online portal to view NADRA Voter List.
To get the voter list, and for details about the constituency, block code, polling station name and serial number, please send text to 8300.
As the information appears on your screen, please take a screenshot and save it for future use.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
