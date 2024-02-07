Search

PakistanPakistan General Elections

Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

02:02 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Check Voter Slip for Election 2024

Election Commission of Pakistan will issue Voter Slips for Election 2024. You will be able to create and download a Voter Slip for 2024 election.

With one day remaining in polls, the first step is to acquire basic information needed to exercise vote. ECP in collaboration with NADRA will help masses to get information in SMS service to check registration status.

Pakistanis can get all the required information by entering ID card and sending text message to 8300.

The automated response will be received in this regard with the name of electoral area, block code and serial number.

You need to write down information on paper and voter slip for election 2024 is ready.

Elections 2024: Here's what to do if your vote has already been cast

Voter Slip for Election 2024

ECP, Pakistan's electoral watchdog, offers online portal to view NADRA Voter List.

Check Voter Slip for General Election 

  • Text the ID Card number 8300 with the subject line “8300 You’re CNIC number.”
  • You will receive a reply that includes your voter registration information.
  • Take note of this information since it will be needed for the creation of your 8300 slip.

Download Voter Slip 

To get the voter list, and for details about the constituency, block code, polling station name and serial number, please send text to 8300.

As the information appears on your screen, please take a screenshot and save it for future use.

How to cast vote on February 8 in Pakistan? Check step-by-step guide here

