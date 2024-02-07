Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

Over 128 million registered to vote in elections to pick representatives on February 8 for the upcoming parliament, but voters are facing issues and people with expired ID cards are confused.

To clear the air, the Election Commission of Pakistan clarified that voters with expired CNIC can exercise their right to vote for upcoming general elections.

The polls body spokesperson said voters, whose identity cards were expired, were be able to take part in voting.

He however mentioned that all voters need to take original ID card to the polling station otherwise, they will not be allowed to exercise their right of franchise using any digital or copied form.

Election authorities took the decision to allow participation of hundreds of thousands of voters in elections.

Thousands of people were asking about their eligibility due to the expiry of the identity cards, prompting reaction of ECP.

On the other hand, political parties conclude campaign trail ahead of general elections, and now no political rally is allowed with one day remaining at the polls.