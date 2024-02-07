Search

PakistanPakistan General Elections

Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 7 Feb, 2024
Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?
Source: File Photo

Over 128 million registered to vote in elections to pick representatives on February 8 for the upcoming parliament, but voters are facing issues and people with expired ID cards are confused.

To clear the air, the Election Commission of Pakistan clarified that voters with expired CNIC can exercise their right to vote for upcoming general elections.

The polls body spokesperson said voters, whose identity cards were expired, were be able to take part in voting.

He however mentioned that all voters need to take original ID card to the polling station otherwise, they will not be allowed to exercise their right of franchise using any digital or copied form.

Election authorities took the decision to allow participation of hundreds of thousands of voters in elections.

Thousands of people were asking about their eligibility due to the expiry of the identity cards, prompting reaction of ECP.

On the other hand, political parties conclude campaign trail ahead of general elections, and now no political rally is allowed with one day remaining at the polls. 

Political parties wrap up elections campaign as Pakistan goes to polls on Thursday

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Amnesty Int. calls for uninterrupted internet access during Pakistan ...

09:03 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Political parties wrap up elections campaign as Pakistan goes to ...

11:45 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Electioneering to end tonight as Pakistan is all set to hold general ...

08:25 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Army, Rangers, police hold flag marches ahead of Feb 8 general ...

06:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Bank holiday announced in Pakistan for Feb 8 elections

04:51 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Troops' deployment begin in Punjab cities for security of elections ...

Most viewed

11:06 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Check Election Duty List 2024

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: