Elections 2024: Can Pakistanis cast vote with expired ID Card?

Over 128 million registered to vote in elections to pick representatives on February 8 for the upcoming parliament, but voters are facing issues and people with expired ID cards are confused.
To clear the air, the Election Commission of Pakistan clarified that voters with expired CNIC can exercise their right to vote for upcoming general elections.
The polls body spokesperson said voters, whose identity cards were expired, were be able to take part in voting.
He however mentioned that all voters need to take original ID card to the polling station otherwise, they will not be allowed to exercise their right of franchise using any digital or copied form.
Election authorities took the decision to allow participation of hundreds of thousands of voters in elections.
Thousands of people were asking about their eligibility due to the expiry of the identity cards, prompting reaction of ECP.
On the other hand, political parties conclude campaign trail ahead of general elections, and now no political rally is allowed with one day remaining at the polls.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
