Search

PakistanPakistan General Elections

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024
Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – The national election will go ahead in Pakistan despite security challenges, and now a  polling station came under attack on Tuesday.

The country of over 240 million is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism with northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochostan, two regions neighboring Afghanista, remain worst affected with scores of attacks before polls.

Lately, polling station at Government school Saryab Kuli Ahmedzai was attacked with hand grenades.

Cops said a loud explosion was heard as result of polls but no loss of life has been reported.

The region has seen multiple terrorist attacks in recent days as the campaign trail heats up for general elections.

Balochistan govt bans election rallies, meetings in Quetta due to 'terror threats'

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:19 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Late night attack on D.I Khan police station leaves 10 cops martyred

10:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Balochistan govt bans election rallies, meetings in Quetta due to ...

01:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Murree Snowfall Update: Pakistan's famous hill station to receive ...

08:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Blast heard near election commission office in Karachi head of Feb 8 ...

12:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Blasts in Quetta, Turbat, and Dera Allah Yar leave one dead, several ...

06:26 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

At least four killed in blast near PTI rally in Sibi ahead of ...

Most viewed

11:06 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Check Election Duty List 2024

01:33 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Check complete forecast for ...

11:49 AM | 6 Feb, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Met Office warns of more rains in Sindh ...

06:07 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s Hooria Batool becomes world’s youngest Chartered ...

12:02 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt to provide gas connections in new housing ...

11:45 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

First double story underpass inaugurated in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: