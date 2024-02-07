Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

QUETTA – The national election will go ahead in Pakistan despite security challenges, and now a polling station came under attack on Tuesday.

The country of over 240 million is reeling from fresh wave of terrorism with northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochostan, two regions neighboring Afghanista, remain worst affected with scores of attacks before polls.

Lately, polling station at Government school Saryab Kuli Ahmedzai was attacked with hand grenades.

Cops said a loud explosion was heard as result of polls but no loss of life has been reported.

The region has seen multiple terrorist attacks in recent days as the campaign trail heats up for general elections.