Pakistan Citizen Portal truly empowers common citizen, says PM Imran

08:41 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Citizen Portal truly empowers common citizen, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has truly empowered the common citizen.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the premier urged the citizens to use Pakistan Citizen Portal for effective complaints' resolution.

He said that the PCP has crossed 3 million mark of public participation and out of 2.6 million complaints 2.4 million were resolved and 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction.

