Pakistan Citizen Portal truly empowers common citizen, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has truly empowered the common citizen.
In a tweet on Wednesday night, the premier urged the citizens to use Pakistan Citizen Portal for effective complaints' resolution.
Today, Pakistan Citizens Portal crossed 3 million mark of public participation. Out of 2.6 mn complaints 2.4 mn resolved. 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction. PCP has truly empowered the common citizen. I urge all our citizens to use @PakistanPMDU for effective complaints' resolution— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020
He said that the PCP has crossed 3 million mark of public participation and out of 2.6 million complaints 2.4 million were resolved and 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction.
