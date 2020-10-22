Pakistan Citizen Portal truly empowers common citizen, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has truly empowered the common citizen.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the premier urged the citizens to use Pakistan Citizen Portal for effective complaints' resolution.

Today, Pakistan Citizens Portal crossed 3 million mark of public participation. Out of 2.6 mn complaints 2.4 mn resolved. 5,91000 confirmed satisfaction. PCP has truly empowered the common citizen. I urge all our citizens to use @PakistanPMDU for effective complaints' resolution — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 21, 2020

