Pakistan reports spike in coronavirus infections, deaths

ISLAMABAD – The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan reached 325,480 with only 736 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, NCOC reported on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 6,702. Some 28,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday, warned that the country is fast approaching a point where there will be "no choice" left but to impose another sweeping lockdown.

Warning about the second wave of COVID-19 due to winters and people negligence, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to strictly follow the safety precautions.