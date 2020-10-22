Pakistan reports spike in coronavirus infections, deaths
Web Desk
08:58 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports spike in coronavirus infections, deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan reached 325,480 with only 736 new cases reported during the last 24 hours, NCOC reported on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 6,702. Some 28,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), which oversees Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday, warned that the country is fast approaching a point where there will be "no choice" left but to impose another sweeping lockdown.

Warning about the second wave of COVID-19 due to winters and people negligence, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to strictly follow the safety precautions.

More From This Category
PML-N leader’s secret meeting makes Nawaz ...
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cop arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
World Bank appreciates PTI govt reform agenda
10:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Woman shot dead for ‘honour’ infront of ...
10:31 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 13 Covid related deaths, 736 new ...
10:14 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr