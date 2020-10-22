Pakistan records 10 deaths, 736 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

LAHORE – Coronavirus has killed 10 Pakistani, while the number of positive cases has surged to 325,480 in last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the latest data figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 6,702 people have lost lives due to novel fatal virus across the country.

736 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in one day.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Islamabad.

Sindh has recorded 142,641 coronavirus cases till now, 102,107 in Punjab, 38,810 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,438 in Islamabad, 15,738 in Balochistan, 3,639 in Azad Kashmir and 4,107 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Furthermore 2,590 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,323 in Punjab, 1,266 in KP, 148 in Balochistan, 201 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 84 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,177,270 coronavirus tests. 309,136 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 591 patients were said to be in critical condition.