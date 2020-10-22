PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights

GILGIT – Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday announced that his party would protect the constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Bilawal Zardari urged the local residents to vote his party to power to fulfil promises.

Bilawal arrived in Skardu to lead the PPP election campaign in all 10 districts of Gilgit Baltistan. The leaders and workers of the party arrived in large numbers to welcome their chairman.

Accompanied by PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Jamil Soomro and Nasir Shah, he was received by PPP Gilgit-Baltistan president Amjad Hussain, former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah and leader Mohammad Ali Akhtar at the Skardu airport.

In a short address at the Skardu airport, Bilawal said that he has come to GB to fulfil the promise made in PPP’s manifesto. Only the PPP can rescue the people of GB from this record economic crisis, unemployment and hunger.

“میں گلگت بلتستان کی عوام سے منشور میں کیا گیا وعدہ پورا کرنے گلگت بلتستان آیا ہوں۔ اس خواب اور وعدے کو پورا کرنے کیلئے مجھے آپ کے ساتھ کی ضرورت ہے۔” چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari#BBZinGB pic.twitter.com/ouFruZY6dg — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 21, 2020

The party flags and welcoming banners were put up on the streets and along the route, while the convoy was showered with rose petals at various points.

After reaching Ghanche district, he went to the house of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan secretary-general Engineer Mohammad Ismail to condole the death of his brother.

During his stay in Gilgit-Baltistan until Nov 12, Mr Bilawal will campaign for the party’s candidates in all 10 districts by addressing rallies, corner meetings and news conference.