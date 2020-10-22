PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
PPP Chairman pledges to ensure GB’s constitutional rights
Share

GILGIT – Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday announced that his party would protect the constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Bilawal Zardari urged the local residents to vote his party to power to fulfil promises.

Bilawal arrived in Skardu to lead the PPP election campaign in all 10 districts of Gilgit Baltistan. The leaders and workers of the party arrived in large numbers to welcome their chairman.

Accompanied by PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Jamil Soomro and Nasir Shah, he was received by PPP Gilgit-Baltistan president Amjad Hussain, former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah and leader Mohammad Ali Akhtar at the Skardu airport.

In a short address at the Skardu airport, Bilawal said that he has come to GB to fulfil the promise made in PPP’s manifesto. Only the PPP can rescue the people of GB from this record economic crisis, unemployment and hunger.

The party flags and welcoming banners were put up on the streets and along the route, while the convoy was showered with rose petals at various points.

After reaching Ghanche district, he went to the house of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan secretary-general Engineer Mohammad Ismail to condole the death of his brother.

During his stay in Gilgit-Baltistan until Nov 12, Mr Bilawal will campaign for the party’s candidates in all 10 districts by addressing rallies, corner meetings and news conference.

More From This Category
TTP’s major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, ...
12:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Court orders to provide mattress, chair and home ...
11:59 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan declares Imran Khan “amazing” ...
11:27 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Iqama case: NAB summons Khawaja Asif today
11:10 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Punjab approves Rs6.14b for NMU
11:06 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Ex-Afghan PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar condemns ...
10:55 AM | 22 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film
12:37 PM | 22 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr