Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 10 Sept 2025

By News Desk
Sep 10, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows fluctuating trends against major foreign currencies on Wednesday in open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.2 and sold at Rs283, while Euro traded at Rs329.7 for buying and Rs331.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs380 for buying and Rs382 for selling. Among regional currencies, the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs75.15/75.35, and the UAE Dirham at Rs76.85/77.05.

Other notable rates included the Australian Dollar at Rs184/189, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.88/1.98. Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remained strong at Rs913/921 and Rs732/734.5, respectively.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.2 283
Euro EUR 329.7 331.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380 382
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85 77.05
Australian Dollar AUD 184 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.4 749.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913 921
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand $ NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 222.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
