Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal to PKR Open Market – 10 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows fluctuating trends against major foreign currencies on Wednesday in open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.2 and sold at Rs283, while Euro traded at Rs329.7 for buying and Rs331.5 for selling. UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs380 for buying and Rs382 for selling. Among regional currencies, the Saudi Riyal was priced at Rs75.15/75.35, and the UAE Dirham at Rs76.85/77.05.

Other notable rates included the Australian Dollar at Rs184/189, Canadian Dollar at Rs204/209, and Japanese Yen at Rs1.88/1.98. Middle Eastern currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar and Omani Riyal remained strong at Rs913/921 and Rs732/734.5, respectively.