‘My Wife being pressured to leave me,’ Tayyab Baloch alleges threat

ISLAMABAD – Journalist Tayyab Baloch, who was recently assaulted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, has revealed that he has been receiving threatening phone calls from international and local sources, including Qatar, Afghanistan, Waziristan, and even within Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he shared that a threatening call from a Qatari number came through just as he entered the studio. “I have the number saved,” Baloch claimed, adding that threats have also originated from multiple regions, suggesting a coordinated campaign of intimidation.

Baloch further disclosed that the threats have extended to his family, particularly his wife. “She was told that we have people following her, that anything can happen to her,” he said. “She was asked to separate from me—to seek divorce and protect our children.”

The journalist came under attack by PTI supporters after he posed tough questions to Aleema Khanum, the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, during a recent media interaction.

“All I did was request answers from Aleema Khan, which they are now calling misbehaviour,” he said. “There were many eyewitnesses to what actually happened.”