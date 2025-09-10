In a first, Punjab launches emergency airlift drone to rescue flood victims

LAHORE – In a significant move to enhance flood rescue operations, the Punjab government has introduced a state-of-the-art airlift drone capable of transporting individuals from high-risk, inaccessible areas to safety.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said the drone has the capacity to lift up to 200 kilograms—enough to carry a person to a secure location during emergencies.

The initiative, which marks the launch of Pakistan’s first airlift drone service for emergency response, was officially tested in Lahore by Civil Defence teams.

Following successful test flights, the drone has now been dispatched to Multan on the directive of the Punjab Home Secretary to assist in ongoing flood rescue efforts in Southern Punjab.

The Home Secretary also announced plans to procure an additional 10 airlift drones to strengthen the province’s disaster response capabilities. He emphasized that the drone system would be instrumental in accessing hazardous and remote areas that are otherwise unreachable during floods.

In parallel with the technological rollout, the Civil Defence Resilience Corps is actively recruiting volunteers to support flood relief operations. Over 4,000 citizens have already registered as volunteers this week. Interested individuals can register through the official online portal at [VCD.HOME.GOP.PK](http://vcd.home.gop.pk).