Web Desk
09:26 AM | 9 Dec, 2021
Pakistan's active COVID cases drop below 10,000 after one year
ISLAMABAD – With 2,355 more people recovering from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, active cases in Pakistan have dropped below 10,000 after over one year, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, at least 10 people died of the novel disease while 350 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll has now surged to 28,803 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,288,053.

Pakistan conducted a total of 46,697 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.74 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 771.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 9,829.

As many as 477,299 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,682 in Punjab, 180,514 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,022 in Islamabad, 33,519 in Balochistan, 34,595 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,422 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,046 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,630 in Sindh, 5,874 in KP, 962 in Islamabad, 743 in Azad Kashmir, 362 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

