NAB witness causes panic in court by revealing he has coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness caused a brief panic in the accountability court (AC) on Friday when he revealed that he was suffering from a Covid-19 infection.
The episode occurred in courtroom number 2 of the Accountability court. A witness of the country’s anti-graft watchdog, Amir Haider Malik, during the Muzarba scandal case hearing said ‘I’m coronavirus positive, please record my statement quickly.’
The disclosure caused a brief panic in the courtroom. AC Judge Azam Khan, lawyers, and others vacated the courtroom quickly after the removal of Covid-19 infected witness.
The courtroom was then cleaned with a disinfectant, while the COVID-19 infected witness was asked to leave the courtroom with immediate effect.
Last year in November, a lawyer caused alarm in Supreme Court as he appeared to submit his arguments despite Covid-19 infection.
