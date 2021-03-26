NAB witness causes panic in court by revealing he has coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness caused a brief panic in the accountability court (AC) on Friday when he revealed that he was suffering from a Covid-19 infection.

The episode occurred in courtroom number 2 of the Accountability court. A witness of the country’s anti-graft watchdog, Amir Haider Malik, during the Muzarba scandal case hearing said ‘I’m coronavirus positive, please record my statement quickly.’

The disclosure caused a brief panic in the courtroom. AC Judge Azam Khan, lawyers, and others vacated the courtroom quickly after the removal of Covid-19 infected witness.

The courtroom was then cleaned with a disinfectant, while the COVID-19 infected witness was asked to leave the courtroom with immediate effect.

NAB presents ‘Corona-positive’ patient in ... 01:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2020 KARACHI – Chaos erupted in an accountability court in Karachi on Saturday (today) when prosecutor of the National ...

Last year in November, a lawyer caused alarm in Supreme Court as he appeared to submit his arguments despite Covid-19 infection.