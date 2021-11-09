Pakistan reports 400 new Covid cases, 11 deaths
ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 400 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,558 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,277,560.
Pakistan conducted a total of 42,373 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio dropped to 0.94 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,206.
Statistics 9 Nov 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 9, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,373
Positive Cases: 400
Positivity %: 0.94%
Deaths : 11
Patients on Critical Care: 1206
The official portal of the NCOC reveals that the South Asian country has recorded less than 1,000 daily infections for the last three weeks. The number of active cases is continuing on a downward trend.
Pakistan has administered at least 111,967,455 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. If the current pace continues, officials are confident to achieve the target of 70 million doses of vaccine administered by the end of the current year.
