Pakistan bars unvaccinated citizens from domestic air travel from Aug 1

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to travel within the country from August 1.

The authorities have announced to make the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for traveling through domestic flights from the starting of next month.

In a tweet posted on the official handle, the NCOC urged all citizens to get vaccinated by the end of this month as nobody will be allowed to travel without a vaccination certificate from next month.

یکم اگست سے اندرون ملک ھوای سفر کے لیے کرونا ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ لازم ھے۔

اپنے آپ کو پریشانی سے بچانے کے لیئے 31 جولائی تک ویکسین لگوایں اور ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ حاصل کریں — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 24, 2021

Those who would be exempted from the COVID vaccination certificate, according to the NCOC, included travelers boarding abroad flights, foreign nationals, and those avoiding vaccination owing to a reaction in the body.

In addition, those having a COVID vaccination certificate from abroad would also be exempted from carrying a Covid vaccination certificate from NADRA.

On July 17, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31. Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).

The notification issued in this regard reads “All staff must get vaccinated by July 31 otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the premises of office/ airport from August 1”. The authority further directed all respective unit heads to submit the report to the HR directorate regarding the vaccination status of employees at the earliest.