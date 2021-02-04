Pakistan reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 31 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,508 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 11,833 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 550,540. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases is 32,889.

The national positivity ratio is dropped to 3.41 percent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,772 patients have recovered from the virus and 1,971 patients are still in critical condition. The total recoveries stand at 505,818.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 248,919 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 159,311 in Punjab 67,803 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,655 in Islamabad, 18,840 in Balochistan, 9,100 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,912 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,821 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab 4,036 in Sindh, 1,931 in KP, 478 in Islamabad, 269 in Azad Kashmir, 196 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 8,085,427 coronavirus tests and 44,173 in the last 24 hours.

The national vaccination drive against novel COVID-19 started on Wednesday across Pakistan. The first tranche of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached all federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and the frontline health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.