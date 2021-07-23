Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 million
Pakistan reported 1,425 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally over one million mark, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday.
According to the NCOC, 25,215 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity ratio was below six per cent. The current positivity rate stands at 5.65% and the total number of cases are 1,000,034.
The NCOC reported the grim milestone exactly one month after Pakistan’s tally of positive cases crossed 900,000.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 25,215
Positive Cases: 1425
Positivity % : 5.65%
Deaths : 11
Pakistan’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands 22,939 after 11 people lost their lives to the disease.
While the number of recovered patients stands at 923,472 and the active cases of the country are 53,623.
