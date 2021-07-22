Unvaccinated tourists turned away by Muree Police

08:18 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Unvaccinated tourists turned away by Muree Police
Share

ISLAMABAD – Police officials are sending back tourists not carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificates from Murree, a mountain resort town Punjab.

A huge number of people thronged to Murree to spend the second day of Eid Al Adha amid fears of fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Police said that around 55% of the tourists were carrying vaccination certificates and they have been allowed to enter the tourist place.

The officials said that the people who have received message for their second dose have also been allowed to visit the area while all unvaccinated tourists were turned away.

Back in May, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced guidelines for the tourism sector in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Under the SOPs, hotels, and guesthouses will be required to demand negative coronavirus reports and CNIC from tourists before booking rooms for them.

Those who have completed their vaccination will submit a vaccination certificate to the hotels, it added.  

Furthermore, rooms without vaccination certificates will not be booked for people aged above 50.

NCOC added that hotels, after July 1, will not allot rooms without a vaccination certificate to people above 40 years of age.

Tour operators and hotel management have been directed to provide data of all tourist travelers to the authorities concerned.

Pakistan’s COVID case total nears 1 million, as ... 08:38 AM | 22 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Giant cargo ship stuck off Karachi coast
09:19 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case ‘was in ...
07:44 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Gilgit-Baltistan CM orders relief steps for ...
06:49 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Twitter reacts to Gharidah Farooqi’s remarks ...
08:40 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Eight arrested for shooting runaway bull in ...
03:13 PM | 22 Jul, 2021
Chinese envoy expresses satisfaction over probe ...
01:54 PM | 22 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's why Saba Qamar is not getting married
05:31 PM | 22 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr