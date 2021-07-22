Unvaccinated tourists turned away by Muree Police
ISLAMABAD – Police officials are sending back tourists not carrying Covid-19 vaccination certificates from Murree, a mountain resort town Punjab.
A huge number of people thronged to Murree to spend the second day of Eid Al Adha amid fears of fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Police said that around 55% of the tourists were carrying vaccination certificates and they have been allowed to enter the tourist place.
The officials said that the people who have received message for their second dose have also been allowed to visit the area while all unvaccinated tourists were turned away.
Back in May, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced guidelines for the tourism sector in order to control the spread of COVID-19.
Under the SOPs, hotels, and guesthouses will be required to demand negative coronavirus reports and CNIC from tourists before booking rooms for them.
Those who have completed their vaccination will submit a vaccination certificate to the hotels, it added.
Furthermore, rooms without vaccination certificates will not be booked for people aged above 50.
NCOC added that hotels, after July 1, will not allot rooms without a vaccination certificate to people above 40 years of age.
Tour operators and hotel management have been directed to provide data of all tourist travelers to the authorities concerned.
