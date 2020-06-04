Gharidah Farooqi tests positive for COVID-19
07:34 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
Gharidah Farooqi tests positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Gharidah Farooqi has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in self-quarantine, the anchorperson and journalist said in a tweet.

Farooqi said she had developed coronavirus symptoms two days ago and had gotten her self-tested 'promptly', and the results revealed that she had contracted the virus.

"Already in self-quarantine at home. The disease is real and it is no shame to contract it, report it, treat it rightly," said Farooqi, asking everyone to keep each other safe and stay healthy.

According to the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), three media persons have already died of the novel coronavirus and more than 150 others have contracted the deadly infection.

