17 location of emission testing centres in Lahore revealed

LAHORE – The Environment Protection & Climate Change Department, Punjab, has announced the operational schedule and locations of Emissions Testing System (ETS) booths and authorized workshops across Lahore as part of the ongoing anti-smog drive.

According to the department, citizens can now visit any nearby centre to have their vehicles tested for emission compliance.

Vehicle Emission Testing Locations

ETS booths have been set up at several key points, including CBD–Kalma Chowk, Emporium Mall, Valencia Town, Business Facilitation Centre Mall Road, Al Kabir Town (Down Town), Central Park near the Admin Office, Model Town Park, Khayaban-e-Ameen on Ring Road, and Shahaam Town near Airport Road DHA.

In addition, authorized workshops are operating at major automobile outlets such as Toyota Walton, Toyota Sahara, Suzuki Canal Opposite EME, Suzuki Raiwind, Suzuki Shalamar, Suzuki Premier, Honda Gateway Multan Road, and Master Motors DHA.

The department stated that all centres will operate from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Monday to Saturday, with a lunch and prayer break from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM.

Authorities have urged residents to get their vehicles tested to support ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution and curb smog in the provincial capital.