MQM-P's Faisal Sabzwari, daughters test positive for COVID-19
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Faisal Sabzwari and his family members have contracted coronavirus as the number of infection continues to rise in the country following ease in smart lockdown.

Sabzwari said that his two daughters tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday today he has been diagnosed with the infection. He further said that his wife Madiha and another daughter tested negative for infection.

He has requested friends for prayers of his complete recovery. He asked people to adopt precautionary measures as hospitals were running out of space.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 86,931, according to government data till Thursday evening.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,790, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 30,889 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 607, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 575 and 500 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 51 deaths; Islamabad, 38; Gilgit Baltistan, 12; and Azad Kashmir, 7.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

