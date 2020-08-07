PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election victory

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephone call to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, to congratulate him on his party's resounding victory in the General Elections.

The prime minister informed about his government's strategy against COVID-19 in Pakistan with particular emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods and stimulating economy.

Rajapaksa shared Sri Lanka's current COVID-19 situation and in particular its negative impact on tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan expressed the hope that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries will be further strengthened during Mahinda Rajapaksa's new term as Prime Minister.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to Sri Lanka in all areas of cooperation.