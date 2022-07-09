Rana Sanaullah complained to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in ‘mala fide’ drug case against him
09:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Rana Sanaullah complained to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in ‘mala fide’ drug case against him
Source: Rana Sana Ullah Khan (Facebook)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s new security chief Rana Sanaullah says he has spoken to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about the Anti-Narcotics Force’s (ANF) role in the “spurious and mala-fide” drugs case against him.

The senior PML-N leader shared a series of tweets today as he alleged former prime minister Imran Khan of being ‘mastermind of the bogus case’ while he also accused former adviser on accountability and interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar and former DG ANF for playing their part.

Sanaullah added that the PTI chief wanted him behind bars in wake of ‘personal enmity’.

Earlier, the Interior Minister mentioned that Imran Khan’s aide forced the Islamabad police to keep a bag of heroin in his lodge, but they refused to do so.

He named Defence Export Promotion Organization Major General Arif Malik for playing role in the whole scenario.

In the previous regime, then narcotics minister, Sheheryar Afridi, brought the Holy Quran to the National Assembly to swear that the case against Rana Sanaullah was true.

PTI leader maintained that Sanaullah was arrested after his three-week surveillance and the narcotics team had sufficient evidence to prove his involvement.

Rana Sanaullah, the close aide of former PM Nawaz Sharif, was held in 2019 by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

Later, a case was lodged under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

He was twice denied bail by the trial court but the LHC released him on December 24, 2019.

